Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California. The USDA Forest Service activated the MAFFS-equipped Air Force C-130 aircraft through a DoD request for assistance.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6727772
|VIRIN:
|210709-Z-WU657-1049
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|94.98 KB
|Location:
|CHILCOOT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
