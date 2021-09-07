Air National Guard C-130, MAFFS 9, out of Reno, Nev. drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. Many resources, including the three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California. The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, as requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities. The DoD, through the commander, U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), provides support to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in conducting wildland fire fighting operations as requested.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 16:46 Photo ID: 6727779 VIRIN: 210709-Z-WU657-1063 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 131.61 KB Location: CHILCOOT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.