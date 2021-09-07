Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 20 of 25]

    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    CHILCOOT, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A civilian air tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 16:57
    Photo ID: 6727773
    VIRIN: 210709-Z-WU657-1048
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 178.39 KB
    Location: CHILCOOT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 over plumes of smoke from the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130, MAFFS 9 out of Reno, Nev. flying over the plumes of smoke from the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California
    Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)

    TAGS

    #airforce
    #tanker
    @usda
    #C130J
    @USNORTHCOM
    #C130H
    #Military
    #C130
    #Wildfire
    MAFFS
    @USArmyNorth
    @nationalguard
    @calfire
    @usairforce
    @302AW
    #afreserve
    @usafreserve
    #AirNationalGuard
    MAFFSAEG
    @152AW
    @acconfb
    @CAGUARD
    AEGMAFFS
    #reserveready
    #reserveresilient
    @146thAirliftWing
    @usforestservice
    #petersonafb
    #CaliforniaWildfires
    #HollywoodGuardForever
    @NIFCFire
    @NevadaNationalGuard
    @FirstAirForce
    @blmfire
    @blmnational
    #(State)Wildfires
    #fireseason2021
    #fireseason
    #wildfireseason
    #aerialfirefighting
    #fireaviation
    #USFWSNews
    @HQCAANG
    @WyomingStateFireMarshalsOffice
    @fox11reno
    @KRNV
    @ThisIsReno
    @NewsTalk780KOH
    @News3LV
    @rgj
    # fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT