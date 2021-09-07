Air National Guard C-130 drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

Air National Guard C-130, MAFFS 9 out of Reno, Nev. flying over the plumes of smoke from the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. Many resources, including the three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command’s Air Component Command, is the DoD’s operational lead for the aerial military efforts.

