From left to right: Brig. Gen. Ronald W. Burkett, Commander, 36th Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Hammonds, Command Sergeant Major, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark J. Horn, Command Sergeant Major, 36th ID, and Lt. Col. Andrew Hercik, Commander, 1-14th FAR, attend the Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. At the end of the ceremony, Hercik and Hammonds presented a backplate from a High Mobility Rocket System round to Burkett and Horn. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

