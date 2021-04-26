From left to right: Brig. Gen. Ronald W. Burkett, Commander, 36th Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Hammonds, Command Sergeant Major, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark J. Horn, Command Sergeant Major, 36th ID, and Lt. Col. Andrew Hercik, Commander, 1-14th FAR, attend the Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. At the end of the ceremony, Hercik and Hammonds presented a backplate from a High Mobility Rocket System round to Burkett and Horn. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6727384
|VIRIN:
|210426-Z-CZ403-1347
|Resolution:
|5769x3624
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transfer of Authority [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
