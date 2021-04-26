Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, speaks to the attending audience during the Transfer of Authority ceremony for the 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment and the 1-181 FAR on April 26, 2021, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hill expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given to the 1-181st FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6727382
|VIRIN:
|210426-Z-CZ403-1186
|Resolution:
|5958x3972
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
