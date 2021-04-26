Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transfer of Authority [Image 4 of 6]

    Transfer of Authority

    KUWAIT

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, speaks to the attending audience during the Transfer of Authority ceremony for the 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment and the 1-181 FAR on April 26, 2021, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hill expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given to the 1-181st FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 02:55
    Photo ID: 6727382
    VIRIN: 210426-Z-CZ403-1186
    Resolution: 5958x3972
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1-14th Field Artillery Regiment
    TOA
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT