    Transfer of Authority [Image 2 of 6]

    Transfer of Authority

    KUWAIT

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, Command Sergeant Major, 1-181st FAR, uncase the 1-181st FAR’s colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The Transfer of Authority ceremony marks an incoming unit’s deployment and the end of the outgoing unit’s deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1-14th Field Artillery Regiment
    TOA
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment

