Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, Command Sergeant Major, 1-181st FAR, uncase the 1-181st FAR’s colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The Transfer of Authority ceremony marks an incoming unit’s deployment and the end of the outgoing unit’s deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

