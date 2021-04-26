Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transfer of Authority [Image 3 of 6]

    Transfer of Authority

    KUWAIT

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, Command Sergeant Major, 1-181 FAR, uncase the 1-181st FAR’s colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Lt. Col. Andrew Hercik told members of the 1-181st FAR, “I am confident that Valor will continue to grow and build the mission while demonstrating why the King of Battle remains not only relevant but vital to success at all levels of war.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 02:55
    Photo ID: 6727381
    VIRIN: 210426-Z-CZ403-1073
    Resolution: 5238x3672
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority
    Transfer of Authority

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1-14th Field Artillery Regiment
    TOA
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT