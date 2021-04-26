Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, Command Sergeant Major, 1-181 FAR, uncase the 1-181st FAR’s colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Lt. Col. Andrew Hercik told members of the 1-181st FAR, “I am confident that Valor will continue to grow and build the mission while demonstrating why the King of Battle remains not only relevant but vital to success at all levels of war.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

