From left to right: Brig. Gen. Ronald W. Burkett, Commander, 36th Infantry Division, Spc. Noah Steinbach, Guidon Bearer, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Commander, 1-181st FAR, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, Command Sergeant Major, 1-181st FAR, attended the Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. During the ceremony, Col. Paul Schneider said, “LTC Hill and the Valor team, you now have the mission, and I know that you are highly trained and ready. You have a great battalion filled with exceptional leaders and Soldiers.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

