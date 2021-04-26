Soldiers of the 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment and 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment had a Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Col. Paul Schneider stated, “Today marks the transfer of the significant responsibility of delivering all-weather, precision, surface to surface fires anywhere in the CENTCOM Theater of operations at a moment’s notice…”. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 02:55 Photo ID: 6727379 VIRIN: 210426-Z-CZ403-1048 Resolution: 5224x3085 Size: 6.87 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transfer of Authority [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.