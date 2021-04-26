Soldiers of the 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment and 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment had a Transfer of Authority ceremony on April 26, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Col. Paul Schneider stated, “Today marks the transfer of the significant responsibility of delivering all-weather, precision, surface to surface fires anywhere in the CENTCOM Theater of operations at a moment’s notice…”. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|04.26.2021
|07.10.2021 02:55
|6727379
|210426-Z-CZ403-1048
|5224x3085
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|KW
|2
|0
