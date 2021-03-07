Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua [Image 7 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Izzack Zamora, future operations country planner with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), visits with a child during a visit to Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. During the visit, 19 volunteers interacted with 28 children, donated supplies and cooked a barbeque lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6727001
    VIRIN: 210703-F-DK978-1020
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.09 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shared values: JTF-Bravo visits local orphanage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    donate
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT