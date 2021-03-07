JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

U.S. Air Force Capt. Anne Herrmann, director of protocol with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), paints a young girl's nails during a visit to Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. Since 1997, JTF-B has supported the local community and more than 700 children at several orphanages in the Comayagua Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

