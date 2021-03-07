Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua [Image 2 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capts. Michael Moore and Colton Kiselica, battle captains with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, barbeque with children during a visit to Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. Since 1997, JTF-B has supported the local community and more than 700 children at several orphanages in the Comayagua Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6726996
    VIRIN: 210703-F-DK978-1003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 17.07 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua
    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shared values: JTF-Bravo visits local orphanage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    donate
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT