JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

U.S. Army Capts. Michael Moore and Colton Kiselica, battle captains with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, barbeque with children during a visit to Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. Since 1997, JTF-B has supported the local community and more than 700 children at several orphanages in the Comayagua Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
|07.03.2021
|07.09.2021 17:40
|6726996
|210703-F-DK978-1003
|6016x4016
|17.07 MB
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|1
|0
Shared values: JTF-Bravo visits local orphanage
