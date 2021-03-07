Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua [Image 4 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A child from Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage attends a barbeque lunch with U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. During the visit, 19 volunteers interacted with 28 children, donated supplies and cooked a barbeque lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

