A child from Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage attends a barbeque lunch with U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. During the visit, 19 volunteers interacted with 28 children, donated supplies and cooked a barbeque lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:40 Photo ID: 6726998 VIRIN: 210703-F-DK978-1013 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.6 MB Location: COMAYAGUA, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.