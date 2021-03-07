JTF-Bravo visits Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christine Hall, NCO-in-charge of operations controller team at Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, delivers a donation during a visit to Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. During the visit, 19 volunteers interacted with 28 children, donated supplies and cooked a barbeque lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

