Shared values: JTF-Bravo visits local orphanage

Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Army Capts. Michael Moore and Colton Kiselica, battle captains with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, barbeque with children during a visit to Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, Honduras, July 3, 2021. Since 1997, JTF-B has supported the local community and more than 700 children at several orphanages in the Comayagua Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras - Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B) visited Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe orphanage in Comayagua, July 3.



During the visit, 19 volunteers interacted with 28 children, donated supplies and cooked a barbecue lunch.



“We wanted to be able to help and this orphanage had a need,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christine Hall, NCO-in-charge of operations controller team with JTF-B. “Being able to visit the orphanage and the children was amazing, they are really great kids.”



Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is an all-girls orphanage serving children from five to 14 years old. The facility has three staff members who care for the children and live on the campus in a rotating schedule, so someone is always there for them.



Sponsored by the operations and planning section of JTF-B, Hall and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Izzack Zamora, future operations country planner with JTF-B, designed the plan to visit the local orphanage and collected the donations to make the gifts and barbecue possible.



Since 1997, it has been a longstanding tradition for JTF-B to support the local community and the Task Force has supported more than 700 children at several orphanages in the Comayagua Valley.



“We have plans to visit monthly,” said Hall. “It’s a really rewarding experience, and many U.S. service members assigned to Soto Cano are interested in spending time with the children and look forward to these trips.”



Actions such as these orphanage visits help improve conditions to support the local Honduran community and people across Americas.



“The opportunity to give back to the community was appreciated, the children were so grateful for everything,” said Hall. “When asked what the children wanted next time, they replied that they just want us to come back and play with them again.”