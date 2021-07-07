Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen March During the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen March During the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Canadian Forces MS Xiaoming Zheng 

    Navy Office of Information East

    A group of Coast Guardsmen march during the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade, July 7, 2021. The parade, meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return, began at Manhattan’s Battery Park, traveled along Canyon of Heroes and ended at City Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6726756
    VIRIN: 210707-N-DW155-0174
    Resolution: 6580x4768
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen March During the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade [Image 8 of 8], by MS Xiaoming Zheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York City

    Parade

    Hometown Heroes

