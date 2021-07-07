U.S. Coast Guardsmen March During the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade

A group of Coast Guardsmen march during the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade, July 7, 2021. The parade, meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return, began at Manhattan’s Battery Park, traveled along Canyon of Heroes and ended at City Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

