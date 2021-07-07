Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Child Waving the American Flag [Image 1 of 2]

    A Child Waving the American Flag

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Canadian Forces MS Xiaoming Zheng 

    Navy Office of Information East

    A child waves the American flag during the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade, July 7, 2021. The parade, meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return, began at Manhattan’s Battery Park, traveled along Canyon of Heroes and ended at City Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6725025
    VIRIN: 210707-N-DW155-0146
    Resolution: 6112x4892
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Child Waving the American Flag [Image 2 of 2], by MS Xiaoming Zheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    Parade

    TAGS

    Hometown Heroes

