    Healthcare Workers with NYC Vaccination Signs [Image 3 of 6]

    Healthcare Workers with NYC Vaccination Signs

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Canadian Forces MS Xiaoming Zheng 

    Navy Office of Information East

    Two people pose for a photo with vaccination signs during the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade, July 7, 2021. The parade is meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

