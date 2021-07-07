New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (center) cheers participants at City Hall during the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade as firemen, law enforcement workers, sanitation workers, healthcare and essential workers parade through lower Manhattan, July 7, 2021. The parade, meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return, began at Manhattan’s Battery Park, traveled along Canyon of Heroes and ended at City Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:14 Photo ID: 6725112 VIRIN: 210707-N-DW155-0076 Resolution: 5072x4282 Size: 3.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYC Mayor Waves to Public [Image 6 of 6], by MS Xiaoming Zheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.