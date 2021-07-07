Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTA Workers Passing Out Water [Image 2 of 2]

    MTA Workers Passing Out Water

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Canadian Forces MS Xiaoming Zheng 

    Navy Office of Information East

    A group of Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers wave and give out water to parade attendees in an electric bus during the New York City Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade, July 7, 2021. The parade, meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return, began at Manhattan’s Battery Park, traveled along Canyon of Heroes and ended at City Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6725063
    VIRIN: 210707-N-DW155-0121
    Resolution: 5260x4807
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTA Workers Passing Out Water [Image 2 of 2], by MS Xiaoming Zheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Child Waving the American Flag
    MTA Workers Passing Out Water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York City

    Parade

    TAGS

    Hometown Heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT