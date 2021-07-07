The U.S. Navy Band participates in the Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade in New York City, July 7, 2021. The parade, meant to thank essential workers and celebrate New York City’s return, began at Manhattan’s Battery Park, traveled along Canyon of Heroes and ended at City Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Xiaoming Zheng/Released)

