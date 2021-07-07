U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Brannon with 18th Military Police Brigade fires a German Army G 36 assault rifle during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

