    German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 12 of 15]

    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Erisnalda Amparo, left, with to 7th Army Training Command receives instructions on the H&K P8 pistol during qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 03:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    multinational
    women in the military
    Bundeswehr
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

