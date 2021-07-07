Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 10 of 15]

    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Knapp, left, with 18th Military Police Brigade and a German soldier review shooting results during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 03:53
    Photo ID: 6725580
    VIRIN: 210707-A-HE359-0421
    Resolution: 7339x4892
    Size: 25.05 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    multinational
    Bundeswehr
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

