A German soldier, left, briefs U.S. Army Sgt. Keeiaru Lee with 7th Army Training Command on the Heckler & Koch P9 pistol during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

