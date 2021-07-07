U.S. Army Sgt. Keeiaru Lee with 7th Army Training Command fires a German Army G 36 assault rifle during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 03:52
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 15 of 15], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
