Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 5 of 15]

    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Keeiaru Lee with 7th Army Training Command fires a German Army G 36 assault rifle during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 03:52
    Photo ID: 6725575
    VIRIN: 210707-A-HE359-0259
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.68 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 15 of 15], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range
    German/American &quot;Schuetzenschnur&quot; range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multinational
    women in the military
    Bundeswehr
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT