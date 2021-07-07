U.S. Army Sgt. Keeiaru Lee with 7th Army Training Command fires a German Army G 36 assault rifle during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 03:52 Photo ID: 6725575 VIRIN: 210707-A-HE359-0259 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 17.68 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 15 of 15], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.