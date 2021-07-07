A U.S. Soldier with the 18th Military Police Brigade fires a H&K P8 pistol during a qualification for the “Schuetzenschnur”, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
by Gertrud Zach