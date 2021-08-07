Spartan Brigade Change of Command

Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, incoming commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, poses for a photograph after a successful change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska. Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

