Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Brigade Change of Command [Image 11 of 11]

    Spartan Brigade Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, incoming commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, poses for a photograph after a successful change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska. Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:32
    Photo ID: 6725358
    VIRIN: 210708-A-DU810-164
    Resolution: 6008x4005
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Brigade Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command
    Spartan Brigade Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spartan Brigade Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT