Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, incoming commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, poses for a photograph after a successful change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska. Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)
|07.08.2021
|07.08.2021 21:32
|6725358
|210708-A-DU810-164
|6008x4005
|3.5 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|5
|2
Spartan Brigade Change of Command
