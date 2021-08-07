Spartan Brigade Change of Command

Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, left, incoming commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, hands the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, the command sergeant major of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, during a change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

