Spartan Brigade Change of Command

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Army Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse assumed command of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, from Col. Chris Landers during a change-of-command ceremony 1 p.m. July 8 at Pershing Field, JBER.



Landers will travel to Fort Benning, GA, to assume command of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. Landers took command of the Spartan Brigade in June 2019, leading the unit to a successful rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, LA, through the COVID-19 pandemic, and during a strategic shift to Arctic focused operations.



“As for the future of the BCT, I’m absolutely confident that you’re in great hands,” said Landers. “The BCT’s march towards Arctic dominance is assured, and the next two years will be as full of accomplishments as the last two.”



Shouse is a 1998 graduate of Florida State University and most recently attended the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, National Defense University in Washington, D.C. He completed multiple combat and operational deployments that include Somalia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to have the privilege and obligation to serve alongside the paratroopers and families of this organization,” said Shouse. “As a brigade we will continue to maintain forward momentum, train in the most extreme conditions the Arctic offers, and maintain our readiness posture in support of the larger strategic fight.”



The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:06 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US