Soldiers with the 9th Army Band march onto Pershing field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division’s change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021. Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 21:30
|Photo ID:
|6725350
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-DU810-074
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartan Brigade Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spartan Brigade Change of Command
