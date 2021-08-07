Spartan Brigade Change of Command

Soldiers with the 9th Army Band march onto Pershing field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division’s change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021. Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

