Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, Jr., right, commander of US Army Alaska, hands the colors belonging to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, to Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, the new commander of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, during a change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska. Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Col. Chris Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6725357
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-DU810-115
|Resolution:
|6104x4069
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartan Brigade Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spartan Brigade Change of Command
