Col. Chris Landers, right, outgoing commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, hands the brigade’s colors to Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, Jr., middle, commander of US Army Alaska, to symbolize the successful completion of command during a change-of-command ceremony July 08, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse assumed command of the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, from Landers during the change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:31 Photo ID: 6725352 VIRIN: 210708-A-DU810-111 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartan Brigade Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.