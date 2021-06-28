CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

210628-A-UH336-0075 ARABIAN GULF (June 28, 2021) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 retrieve a Mark 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle during mine countermeasure warfare training in the Arabian Gulf, June 28. CTF 52 is responsible for planning and executing mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/ Released)

