CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

210626-A-UH336-0026 ARABIAN GULF (June 26, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Rico Johnson Hall, assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), guides a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, June 26. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/Released)

