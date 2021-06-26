Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training [Image 2 of 10]

    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210626-A-UH336-0026 ARABIAN GULF (June 26, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Rico Johnson Hall, assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), guides a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, June 26. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 06:28
    Photo ID: 6724343
    VIRIN: 210626-A-UH336-0026
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 153.29 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training
    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MINE COUNTERMEASURES
    NAVCENT
    5TH FLEET
    CTF 52

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT