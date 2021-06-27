210627-A-UH336-0012 ARABIAN GULF (June 27, 2021) - Mineman 2nd Class Holden Rimmer, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, adjusts a side launch and recovery system for a Mark 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle during mine countermeasure warfare training in the Arabian Gulf, June 27. CTF 52 is responsible for planning and executing mine warfare training in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 06:28 Photo ID: 6724345 VIRIN: 210627-A-UH336-0012 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 177.29 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.