CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

210625-A-UH336-0011 ARABIAN GULF (June 25, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Hudson Walsh, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, tests communication tools used for the Mark 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle during mine countermeasure warfare training aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, June 25. CTF 52 is responsible for planning and executing mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/Released)

