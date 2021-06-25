Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training [Image 1 of 10]

    CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210625-A-UH336-0011 ARABIAN GULF (June 25, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Hudson Walsh, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, tests communication tools used for the Mark 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle during mine countermeasure warfare training aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, June 25. CTF 52 is responsible for planning and executing mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 06:28
    Photo ID: 6724342
    VIRIN: 210625-A-UH336-0011
    Resolution: 1025x683
    Size: 164.65 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MINE COUNTERMEASURES
    NAVCENT
    5TH FLEET
    CTF 52

