210626-A-UH336-0051 ARABIAN GULF (June 26, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 transport Mark 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicles in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during mine countermeasure warfare training in the Arabian Gulf, June 26. CTF 52 is responsible for planning and executing mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6724344
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-UH336-0051
|Resolution:
|1025x683
|Size:
|233.97 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
