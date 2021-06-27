CTF 52 Mine countermeasure warfare training

210627-A-UH336-0091 ARABIAN GULF (June 27, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Michael Brock, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, lowers a Mark 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle into the water during mine countermeasure warfare training in the Arabian Gulf, June 27. CTF 52 is responsible for planning and executing mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco/ Released)

