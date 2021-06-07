Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FSS changes command [Image 5 of 6]

    52nd FSS changes command

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Betsy Ross, 52nd Mission Support Group commander (left), passes the 52nd Force Support Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Ingrid Muniz, incoming 52nd FSS commander, at the squadron’s change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. In addition to providing services to service members, civilian employees and their families at Spangdahlem AB, the 52nd FSS also supports 16 geographically separated units by providing administrative, personnel, contingency response and quality of life support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

