U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Adam Baker, outgoing 52nd Force Support Squadron commander, renders a final salute at the 52nd FSS change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Baker is expected to assume command of the force support squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 05:39 Photo ID: 6723179 VIRIN: 210706-F-FW957-1040 Resolution: 3979x2653 Size: 9.3 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FSS changes command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.