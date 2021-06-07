Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FSS changes command

    52nd FSS changes command

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Adam Baker, outgoing 52nd Force Support Squadron commander, renders a final salute at the 52nd FSS change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Baker is expected to assume command of the force support squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    This work, 52nd FSS changes command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

