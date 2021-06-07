52nd FSS changes command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Baker (right), outgoing 52nd Force Support Squadron commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Betsy Ross, 52nd Mission Support Group commander, at the 52nd FSS change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Baker was commended for facilitating high spirits and fostering morale within the FSS despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

