52nd FSS changes command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Baker, outgoing 52nd Force Support Squadron commander, addresses the crowd at the 52nd FSS change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During the ceremony, Baker relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Maj. Ingrid Muniz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

