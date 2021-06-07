U.S. Air Force Maj. Ingrid Muniz, 52nd Force Support Squadron commander, renders her first salute to the 52nd FSS at the squadron’s change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Muniz assumed command of the 52nd FSS from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Baker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 05:39 Photo ID: 6723180 VIRIN: 210706-F-FW957-1051 Resolution: 3434x2289 Size: 6.4 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FSS changes command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.