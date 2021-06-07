52nd FSS changes command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ingrid Muniz addresses the crowd at the 52nd Force Support Squadron change of command ceremony July 6, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The FSS supports the 52nd Fighter Wing with airman and family services, community services, and force development services to provide quality support to service members, civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 07.06.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE