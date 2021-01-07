U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sachiyo Kawaguchi, left, a dentist assigned to the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps teach English to Fatouma Ilyas, right, a volunteer at Solidarte Feminine July 1, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team has worked with Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti, as part of the Women, Peace, and Security program which focuses on meaningful partnerships and empowering women worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

