    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sachiyo Kawaguchi, left, a dentist assigned to the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps teach English to Fatouma Ilyas, right, a volunteer at Solidarte Feminine July 1, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team has worked with Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti, as part of the Women, Peace, and Security program which focuses on meaningful partnerships and empowering women worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    Department of Defense
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    FxSP
    WPS
    Civil Affairs East Africa

