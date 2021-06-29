U.S. Army Cpt. Jessica Campion, a public health nurse with the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, works with women at Solidarte Feminine as they practice splinting a fracture during a first aid class June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Solidarte Feminine is a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6721570
|VIRIN:
|210629-F-YK577-1048
|Resolution:
|5110x3407
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti
LEAVE A COMMENT