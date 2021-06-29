Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jessica Campion, a public health nurse with the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, works with women at Solidarte Feminine as they practice splinting a fracture during a first aid class June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Solidarte Feminine is a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 02:29
    Photo ID: 6721570
    VIRIN: 210629-F-YK577-1048
    Resolution: 5110x3407
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    Civil Affairs
    Cjtf-hoa
    U.S. Department of State
    WPS

