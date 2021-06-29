U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

U.S. Army Cpt. Jessica Campion, a public health nurse with the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, works with women at Solidarte Feminine as they practice splinting a fracture during a first aid class June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. Solidarte Feminine is a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

