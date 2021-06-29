Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Women take notes in a first aid class taught by Soldiers assigned to the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, at Solidarte Feminine June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The women make up the staff at Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

