U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

Choukri Hassan, left, a translator with mission essential personnel, and U.S. Army Cpt. Jessica Campion, right, a public health nurse with the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, lead a first aid class at Solidarte Feminine June 29, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team has worked with the local organization as part of the Women, Peace, and Security program which focuses on meaningful partnerships and empowering women worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

